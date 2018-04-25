Spring has sprung in Westfield

Westfield Horticultural Society’s annual Spring Show boasted a spectacular and entertaining display at the Community Hall on Saturday April 14.

In classes of flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables, home produce, handicrafts, photographs, art, and floral art, there were over 300 entries, several of whom were new exhibitors.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2018 SUS-180425-115234001

Westfield Horticultural Society’s secretary Linda Baker, says the society is known for its spectacular Floral Art displays, adding: “Once again delightful and dramatic arrangements filled the entire length of the hall.

“This is due to the success of flower workshops held regularly in the village, where new members gain confidence to enter the show. Their arrangements stand proudly alongside more experienced exhibitors.

“As always with gardening there are challenges. The weather and creepy crawlies conspired against the daffodils which meant there were not so many on display as in previous years, but there were plenty of other spring flowers and early vegetables to enjoy.

“Margaret Crouch won the Rose Bowl and Easter Cup for most points in these sections and Jane Moseley, whose talents cross the Horticulture, Home Produce and Handicraft classes won the Spring Cup for the most points overall in the show.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2018 SUS-180425-115152001

“There was an incredibly high standard of art and craft work and more than 30 photographs.

“The delightful and multicoloured swan was made as ‘something new from something old’ by Friary Gardeners.

“We particularly liked his sparkly tuft on top!

“Some delicious home produce, with the most popular being the carrot cake and the fruit curd although the award for best exhibit was awarded to Sandra Gray for her millionaire’s shortbread.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2018 SUS-180425-115234001

“Sadly only a handful of children entered the Junior classes but those that did made a wonderful effort and produced some lovely pieces.

“The Junior cup was won by Isabelle Darbyshire aged 9 for her fabulous arrangement of paper flowers.

“Westfield Horticultural Society thank everyone who supported the Spring Show, particularly local businesses who gave generous raffle prizes and photographer Tim White who took the wonderful photographs shown on this page.”

For more details visit: westfieldvillage.co.uk

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2018 SUS-180425-115213001

Cup Winners

n Rose Bowl - Margaret Crouch; Most points in flower classes

n Easter Cup- Margaret Crouch; Most points in vegetable classes

n Alice Button -Sandra Gray; Most points in home produce

n Lilian Skinner-Sandra Gray; Best exhibit in home produce

n Berry Goblet-Margaret Moss; Best exhibit in handicrafts

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2018 SUS-180425-115223001

n Spring Goblet-Amanda Brown; Best floral art exhibit

n Miniature Cup- Sharron Bushell; Best miniature exhibit

n Junior Cup; Isabelle Darbyshire; Best exhibit in Junior classes

n Spring Vase -Barbara Graham; Best vase of Spring Flowers

n Art Certificate - Dennis Brown; Most points in Art and Photography

n Spring Achievement - Ghislaine Bourgain; Most points won by a new exhibitor

n Spring Cup - Jane Moseley; Most points overall in Show