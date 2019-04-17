Spring has sprung in Winchelsea

Winchelsea Garden Society held their annual Spring Show at Winchelsea New Hall last Saturday (April 13).

Society member David Page says it was a wonderful event. “Early sun streamed in through the windows of Winchelsea New Hall on Saturday morning,” he said.

Winchelsea Spring Show 2019 SUS-190417-091759001

“Eager members of the Garden Society arrived with flowers, cakes and pastries they had carefully picked and painstakingly cooked.

“Under the watchful supervision of Society President, John Dunk, every item was staged and the judges got on with their work; sampling marmalade, tasting simnel cakes and deciding who should get the first prizes in the twenty two categories of flowers and five categories of floral art.

“The show was open to the community in the afternoon.

“A good crowd of people dropped in to admire the displays, congratulate the winners and enjoy tea and a chat.

Winchelsea Spring Show 2019 SUS-190417-091749001

“Everybody was invited to have their say in a secret ballot to choose their favourite exhibit in the floral art section.

“Society Chairman, Howard Norton rounded up the day by inviting Mayoress Deborah Rodley to present the prizes and award the cups. John Dunk won the overall winners salver and the cup for flowers. Jennifer Smith won the cup for floral art, Helen Macdonald the cup for pot plants, and Celia King the challenge bowl for cookery.

“And to his great surprise, the chairman’s Easter flower arrangement won the won the ballot and was proclaimed ‘people’s choice’!”