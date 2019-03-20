Spring it on! Crowhurst Flower Show success despite weather

The Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society Spring Show was a blooming great success, attracting a spectacular array of flowers, produce, arts and crafts.

The society’s Chair, Mary Boorman said: “We held a small but compact and very pretty Spring Show at the village hall last Saturday (March 16).

Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society Spring Flower Show 2019 SUS-190320-104449001

“The scents of this lovely season were a delight to enjoy and the colours uplifting.

“Despite the very poor wet and windy weather of late the entries were of good quality.

“We had several more entries overall than anticipated and the hall was bright and cheery.

“We had some lovely inspiring children’s entries which always delight our visitors.

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society's Spring Show 2017 SUS-190320-113648001

“Thank you to all who entered the show, visited or helped.

“People enjoyed the delicious cakes, teas and coffees!

“Thank you Shirley and Penny and all those who donated cakes and Raffle prizes.

“We just could not do these shows/events without you all.

Crowhurst and District Hoticultural Society Chair Mary Boorman receives the Floral Art Cup from Oliver Boorman-Humphrey at the Spring Flower Show SUS-190320-112254001

“Our next event will be the annual Plant Sale at Crowhurst village hall on Saturday, May 4, 10am-12noon.

“Profits from the sale support our shows and events.

“Donations of plants and related garden items will be welcome on the morning of the sale. Thank you.”

TROPHY WINNERS

Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society Spring Flower Show 2019 SUS-190320-104511001

* Reg Ford Memorial Trophy: Most points in flower and bulb classes - Brian Croft

* Bob Clay Memorial Trophy: Best exhibit in flower and bulb classes - Bruce Cripps

* L&J Cabs Trophy: Best exhibit in cookery classes – Bob Clifford

* Walter Gasson Trophy: Best vase of picked spring flowers – Shirley Masters

* Carrie Breeds Spring Trophy: Most points in floral classes – Mary Boorman

* Gordon Apps Shield: Best exhibit in handicrafts classes – Karen Thomas

Ivan Luck displaying his raffle prize which says 'all the Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society value' SUS-190320-104533001

* Brian Crouch Memorial Trophy: Most points in children’s classes – Alice Green