St George’s Day parade takes place in Rye

Rye Mayor Councillor Jonathan Breeds took the salute of ex Service personnel and youth organisations when a St George’s Day Parade took place in Rye on Sunday.

Canon David Frost spoke about the significance of flags as a form of identity and Colonel Anthony Kimber, President Rye Royal British Legion, reminded those of the Scouts and Guides of the origins of the movement and led the renewal of their promises.”

