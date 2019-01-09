St Leonards driver involved in collision was more than four times over drink drive limit

Jacek Mazur, 38, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of driving a Honda Jazz vehicle on Norman Road, St Leonards, while more than four times over the drink drive limit.

Mazur was sentenced when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 12.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 146 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The offence took place on March 4 last year.

Mazur was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for three years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to the high alcohol reading and the fact that a collision took place.

