St Leonards flat fall death ruled as ‘misadventure’

A St Leonards father-of-two who fell to his death on New Year’s Day 2017 died by misadventure, a coroner has ruled.

Daniel Dawson, 25, of no fixed address, died after falling from a flat in Charles Road, St Leonards, at 4.38am on January 1, 2017.

An inquest into his death, held today (August 7) at Muriel Matters House, Hastings, heard how Daniel had spent New Years Eve and the early hours of January 1 with friends James Hopgood, Craig Ellis, Danielle Hallett, Darren Butler and Stevie Tite at Ms Tite’s flat in Charles Road celebrating the new year.

Mr Butler, who befriended Daniel while the two of them were in prison, told the inquest the six had been enjoying an evening ‘playing poker, drinking alcohol and taking drugs’.

However, at approximately 3.45am, Daniel, who had been speaking to Mr Ellis in the kitchen, was angered by something, grabbed a knife and headed in the direction of Mr Butler, the court was told.

Mr Butler told the court he closed the door to the living room to prevent Daniel from attacking him or any of the other four people in the flat but said he was ‘overpowered’ by Daniel who managed to kick the door off its hinges and entered the living room.

Once inside, Daniel ‘accidentally or unintentionally’ struck Ms Hallett in the face, according to Mr Butler, leaving her with facial injuries, before getting into a fight with Mr Hopgood.

The fight was thought to have lasted around half an hour before Daniel made his way out on to the roof of the building via a kitchen window, the court was told.

Mr Butler and his girlfriend at the time Ms Tite, who both gave evidence at today’s hearing, suggested Daniel may have been accessing the roof to avoid apprehension from police following the fight as Ms Hallett had made a call at approximately 4.20am to report the incident.

Neither of them could recall seeing Daniel leave the flat and, on the night, had assumed he had left via the front door.

However, Daniel had managed to climb out of the window, onto the roof and was three flats down the road before he fell onto a basement flat, smashing through a corrugated plastic ceiling and onto the floor of a utility room.

The resident inside that flat Sameer Atallah said he was awoken at 4.38am by a loud bang. When he entered the utility room he found Daniel lying on the ground with his ‘eyes and mouth open’.

Mr Atallah called for an ambulance but, despite 32 minutes of chest compressions by paramedics, Daniel was pronounced dead.

A post mortem was carried out on Daniel on January 2 and found he had 288 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system as well as traces of cocaine and MDMA which suggested he had taken the drugs some time that night and a small trace of amphetamine which suggested he had taken the drug within 24 hours of his death.

Returning his verdict, coroner Christopher Wilkinson said: “Considering he had so much alcohol and drugs in his system, it is a miracle he made it as far as he did (along the roof) that evening.

“There is evidence to suggest Daniel had tried to climb down the drain pipes and I believe he did not intend to die that night.

“However, a miscalculation led to his death and is one of misadventure.”

The court also heard the five other people inside the flat were arrested on suspicion of murder later on January 1 but were ‘stood down’ from police bail in May 2018.

More to follow.