St Leonards man jailed for having knife in public

A St Leonards man has been jailed for four months for having a lock knife in a public place.

Max Whiting, 37, of Hatherley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock-knife at Battle Road, St Leonards, when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 23.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

The offence took place on Christmas Day 2017. Magistrates said the reason for the prison sentence was to deter him and others from carrying knives.

The sentence comes amid growing concerns over knife crime. The most recent set of figures, from the Office for National Statistics show that police recorded 39,332 offences involving a knife or sharp instrument, a 12% rise year-on-year, and the highest number since 2011.

The South East is nowhere near as bad as London for knife crime but is still on a par with Wales and the North East.

