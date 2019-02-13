St Leonards man narrowly avoids jail for having knife in a pub

A local man who admitted having a knife in a St Leonards pub has been given a suspended prison sentence.

David Ryan, 39, of Larkfield Close St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Stanley knife in the Duke public house, St Leonards, on November 17, said a magistrates’ court document.

scales of justice

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he had a bladed article in a public place and had caused distress to a woman.

The court also made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

See also: Hastings Old Town character gets blue plaque tribute

See also: Creative half-term fun for kids at museum