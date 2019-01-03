St Leonards woman admits fraud charges

Hayley Mand, 35, of Denham Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to five charges of fraud, amounting to £1,870.71 in applying for a credit card in another name and dishonestly making false representation to obtain goods.

The offences took place at St Leonards between June 30, 2017 and November 21, 2017.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

The fraud offences included spending £174.54 with Music Magpie and £347.30 with Asda Online using a falsely obtained card.

She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

