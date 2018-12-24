St Leonards woman narrowly avoids prison sentence after attacking man in domestic abuse case

A Fifty year old St Leonards woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after attacking a man,

Pauline Fensome, 50, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and causing him actual bodily harm when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 2.

The offence took place at the Premiere Inn, St Leonards, on September 15.

She pleaded guilty to a second charge of assaulting a man by beating, at St Leonards, on September 30.

She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence involved sustained repeated attacks using weapons in a domestic context aggravated by previous similar instances.

