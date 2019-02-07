St Leonards woman who caused unnecessary suffering to a dog banned from keeping animnals for seven years

Carla French, 39, of Jameson Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a male brindle and white Staffordshire bull terrier by failing to provide proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for a tail injury.

The offence took place at St Leonards between July 2 and July 7.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned her from keeping an animal for seven years, recording that the reason was ‘an inability to care for animals’.

