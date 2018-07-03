St Mary’s Sign Language Choir was on song to win a prestigious award

The Sign Language Choir from St Mary’s School and College in Wrestwood Road, Bexhill, have won a prestigious County award.

They were presented with their The Argus Youth in Action award for Musical Achievement of the Year at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Sunday.

As well as their certificate they have all been invited for a free flight on the British Airways i360 in Brighton.

The choir at St Mary’s use sign language to perform well known songs to audiences.

In the past year they have performed at the Afasic Carol Concert in London, Tesco at Ravenside, the Friends of Bexhill Hospital garden party, they also perform at local care homes, entertaining the residents as well as at events held within St. Mary’s.

The choir has even performed in front of Rachel Fielding the star of the Oscar winning film The Silent Child.

They joined in with Miss Kimmy’s school of performing arts at the St Mary’s summer fayre last week.

St Mary’s Total communication team member, Rachael Gildersleeve said: “We are so proud of what the Signing Choir do and for them to receive this recognition by winning the Youth in Action award for Musical Achievement of the Year is fantastic!

“The Signing Choir work hard and are an integral part of the school community and of the wider community of Bexhill and beyond”.

St Mary’s has a Total Communication Team on site and every pupil and member of staff attends sign language lessons. The school caters for 160 young people.

