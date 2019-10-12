Stabbing in Hastings shopping centre

A person has been stabbed in Hastings today (Saturday).

Officers rushed to reports of a fight in Priory Meadow shopping centre off Queens Road at around 11.45am.

A man was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with head wounds. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of the Hastings prevention team, said: “This was an isolated incident involving a number of people possibly known to each other, and we have no information at this time to suggest there is a threat to the wider community.

“A knife has been recovered from the scene, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A 37-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this stage.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 488 of 12/10.