Staplecross and Sedlescombe residents lose water as pipe bursts

Residents in the TN32 area of Staplecross may still be without water due to burst water main on Thursday morning (April 5), according to South East Water.

The nine inch water main – located in nearby Sedlescombe – was reported to have burst in the early hours of the morning but was fixed around lunchtime, South East Water said.

South East Water said residents in Staplecross may be without water or experiencing low pressure whereas residents in Sedlescombe should have their water supplies back to normal.

Jim MacIntyre, head of networks at South East Water, added: “Some Sedlescombe residents had experienced supply problems earlier today but should now see supplies returning.

“We are currently working hard to refill the Staplecross water tower and return supplies to those customers later this evening.

“As supplies return, customers may notice that the water is cloudy or discoloured, this is not harmful and is caused by naturally occurring deposits of iron and manganese.

“Customers should run their cold kitchen tap until the water runs clear.

“Bottled water is available at The Cross Inn, Staplecross TN32 5QA and The Queens Head pub, Sedlescombe TN33 0QA.

“Alternative supplies have also been delivered to residents on our Priority Services Register and to the Sedlescombe doctors’ surgery.

“I would like to thank customers for their patience so far and ask them to visit our website southeastwater.co.uk, for regular updates, or call us on 0333 000 0002 in an emergency.”