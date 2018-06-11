Staplecross consultant recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

An NHS consultant from Staplecross has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Dr David Craig, consultant and head of sedation and special care dentistry at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, has been made a Member of the Order of the British

Empire (MBE) for services to dental patients.

Dr Craig said: “I’m delighted to receive this recognition. It’s lovely for our department too. Training students and providing care for our patients is what makes our jobs so worthwhile.”

Together with King’s College London, the trust’s dental services make up the King’s College London Dental Institute.

Dr Craig joined the trust in the early 90s. He said: “I feel so fortunate to have been at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and to have had the opportunity to work alongside so many wonderful colleagues. Every day here has been a real pleasure.

“In the time I’ve been here the ethos of training students to the very highest standard and treating patients to the best of our ability hasn’t changed – but improvements in educational and clinical techniques have altered the way we now achieve these goals.

“My specialist interest is conscious sedation. We use this to relax patients who are anxious or undergoing potentially stressful dental treatment.”