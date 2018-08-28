Stephen’s seafront trek helped to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Local man Stephen White braved appalling weather conditions last Sunday to complete a coastal walk from Bexhill to Hastings to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Stephen, from Battle, said: “I recently completed a seafront trek with the aid of my two good friends Chris O’Brien (82) and Andrew Clifton (55) to raise awareness of Prostate Cancer UK.

“Prostate Cancer is now the third biggest cancer killer in the UK and has overtaken breast cancer in terms of more people dying of the disease.

“I have a Just Giving page which can tell you a little more about what’s going on and Prostate Cancer UK’s research. One man dies of prostate Cancer in the UK every 45 minutes. I felt it’s important to raise awareness of prostate Cancer and to promote Prostate Cancer UK, a charity set up to develop early screening methods and develop new life saving drugs to reduce mortality rates. Most importantly however, to encourage men to get checked out early to improve survival rates.

“I was supported by Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Azad who met me at the De La Warr Pavilion and Cllr James Bacon, the deputy Mayor of Hastings.

My trek commenced from the De la Warr Pavilion and concluded at the Jerwood Gallery in the Old Town. It was a great success and we managed to raise over £650. A huge thank you too to Cllr James Bacon and Cllr Abul Azad for attending and supporting. Furthermore we met many well wishers on the way who supported us and donated despite the torrential rain and gales.