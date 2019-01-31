Still no certainty over the future of Hastings HMV store

Staff at the HMV in Priory Meadow, Hastings, have said they have still to hear about the future of the branch after it was announced that the music retailer had called in administrators in late December.

A staff member said: “We are carrying on as normal for now. We have heard nothing at all in the last two weeks.”

Shopper Tim Reynolds, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, said: “It would be a great shame if HMV were to close, There would be nowhere to pick up new CD’s and DVD’s in Hastings town centre if this happened. I know people shop online but I like to spend time browsing here. It’s a really good shop. Supermarkets sell CD’s and DVDs but they don’t have the same range of stock.

It was revealed last week that Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley was in talks with HMV’s suppliers to possibly acquire the collapsed music and entertainment chain.

Mr Ashley is reportedly asking HMV landlords to grant him a “six-month rent holiday” if he were to buy the entertainment retailer out of administration.

