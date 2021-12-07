Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131604001

Storm Barra -15 pictures from Hastings and St Leonards

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as the effects of Storm Barra are felt along the East Sussex coast.

By Mike Mackenzie
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:17 pm

And the RNLI issued a warning. The Hastings lifeboat tweeted:  “Starting to see the effects here in #Hastings with a near-spring high tide at 1250 - stay clear of the waters edge - beware of sea flooding the promenade - in an emergency, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard - stay safe.”

See video of Storm Burra in Hastings

A yellow weather warning is in place until 11.59pm.

Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed limit on all coastal lines to give train drivers more chance of spotting obstacles on the track.

Have you read? RNLI donations soar following outrage over Hastings lifeboat ‘blocking’

Have you read? Calls for Hastings road to be made a one-way route

1.

Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131431001

Photo Sales

2.

Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131444001

Photo Sales

3.

Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131457001

Photo Sales

4.

Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131511001

Photo Sales
HastingsSt LeonardsMet OfficeEast SussexRNLI
Next Page
Page 1 of 4