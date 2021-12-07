Storm Barra: Hastings lifeboat issues safety warning

A yellow weather warning was issued for Sussex by the Met Office today (December 7).

The Hastings lifeboat crew tweeted: “Starting to see the effects here in #Hastings with a near-spring high tide at 1250 - stay clear of the water’s edge - beware of sea flooding the promenade - in an emergency, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard - stay safe.”

Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131431001

A yellow weather warning is in place until11.59pm.

Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed limit on all coastal lines to give train drivers more chance of spotting obstacles on the track.

