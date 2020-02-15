Storm Dennis: Delays forecast as trains to run at reduced speeds along the Sussex coast

With Storm Dennis set to hit Sussex this afternoon (February 15), disruption to transport can be expected.

Southern Rail has announced on Twitter it will be running its coastal trains at a reduced speed in the interest of public safety.

The train operator said trains all across its network, from Ashford International in the east to Southampton in the west, will travel slower and be delayed as a result.

Speed changes will come into effect at 10pm tonight and remain until 2pm tomorrow (February 16).

