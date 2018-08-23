Students at Rye College and Studio School make the grade in GCSE results

In a year that saw the first year of new ‘reformed’ GCSEs, students at Rye College and Studio School achieved the results they need to go on to further education, employment or training.

Executive headteacher, Barry Blakelock, said: “We are delighted to see so many of our students achieve the grades they wanted. Their hard work and determination means they have the qualifications they need to continue their educational journey. I would like to thank everyone involved for all their efforts. We wish our students every success as they take their next steps in the world.”

In the college, Ben Clinton achieved two grade 9s, one in history and one in geography, along with seven other good qualifications. Ryan Duffield achieved two grade 9s, one in English language and one in English literature, along with six other good qualifications.

Among others, Noah Nelson-Smith gained a grade 9 in history, Jayden Vicarey in biology, Charlotte Foster in English language and Jack Ashcroft in maths. Rosanna Wheeler achieved three grade 8s in maths, chemistry and French along with five other good GCSEs.

In the Studio School, Keri Geater-Hough gained a grade 8 in maths and seven other good passes while Seth Burgess gained a grade 7 in maths and six other good passes. Bethany Raczkowski and Joseph Franklin both achieved good grades in drama and seven other qualifications.