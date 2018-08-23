Students celebrate top results at Robertsbridge Community College

Pupils and staff at Robertsbridge Community College are celebrating another set of excellent GCSE exam results.

There were scenes of joy and relief as pupils received their grades.

Students with their results at Robertsbridge Community College SUS-180823-115414001

The school said the core subjects of maths, English and science have once again excelled, and a number of other subjects performed well in this year of new GCSE courses.

Although many students achieved notable results the following students achieved some stand-out performances and achieved 10 or more of the highest GCSE grades, including Ella Lowden-Hampshire, Lois Gardner, Victoria Lynn, Edvards Blinovs, Jonjo Murphy and Harry Ward.

There were also many other notable successes where students made significant progress over their time with the school.

Interim headteacher, Kenny Fitzpatrick said, “The college has again made real progress this year and these results are a testament to the hard work and determination of pupils, teachers and their parents working together. Our pupils should be proud of their achievements and we wish them all the best of luck with future study and careers.”