Stunning pictures show horses running through waves at Normans Bay beach ride

More than 100 horses ran in the waves at Normans Bay as part of a beach ride at the weekend.

The beautiful animals took to the sands on Saturday (August 31) for a scenic sunset ride organised by Coakham Bloodhounds. However, the event was marred after a horse lorry caught fire on the way home. Luckily no people or animals were harmed. Read more here. The Coakham Bloodhounds Hunt, founded in 1976, hunts “the cleanboot” (human scent left by a man or woman running ahead of the pack) in the Ashburnham area. Photos by ARW PHOTOGRAPHY.

