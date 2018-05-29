Sun shines on Medieval fun at Battle

The sun shone for Battle’s spectacular two-day Battle Medieval Fayre on the Abbey Green.

The free family event proved as popular as ever attracting large crowds on Sunday may 27 and Monday 28.

Battle Medieval Fayre 2018. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180528-180113001

The fayre offered stalls, games and entertainment throughout both days, including mix of juggling, jesters and general tomfoolery.

There were talks by Hands on History – a group that brings history to life in primary schools in East Sussex – as well as an opportunity to see and try on medieval armour and weaponry.

Battle’s very own Knights of the Realm were present and there were demonstrations by 1066 Falconry and 1066 Lacemakers.

Monday saw the May Queen and her entourage process down Battle High Street accompanied by the Section Five Drummers .

Maypole dancing followed the crowning of the May Queen.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.