Sunflower Walk will help hospice

The Sunflower Walk returns for its fourth year - and it’s the biggest year yet.

The Sunflower Walk, a 16 mile coastal walk raising money for St Michael’s Hospice.

The Walk will take place on Saturday July 14 beginning at Eastbourne Pier and ending at St Michael’s Hospice itself.

The Walk is organised by local couple Hannah & Harry Hildreth, and to date it has raised over £9,000 for the Hospice.

This year they are aiming to push that total over the £10,000 mark.

Organiser Hannah Hildreth said: ‘I first organised the Walk in memory of my Mother Sarah Burnell, who passed away at the Hospice in February 2015.

The Hospice gave her and us such an incredible level of care, and we really feel that they are an invaluable part of the local community. We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has taken part in the Walk so far, and helped us raise such vital funds for the Hospice’

Sign up to take part in the event at www.thesunflowerwalk.co.uk now and take on the challenge.

Since we opened in 1987 St Michael’s Hospice hascared for more than 12,500 people with life-limiting illnesses throughout Hastings and Rother, through a number of different services.

The cost of running the Hospice is over £6million a year. With around one third being provided by the NHS.

