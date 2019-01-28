Sunny day in Hastings and Rother but freezing temperatures overnight

The weather locally will be sunny but cold today but temperatures are expected to plummet overnight say forecasters.

There is plenty of sunshine after a wet and changeable Sunday. Temperatures are five degrees but feeling more like one and minus one degrees.

Snow pics in Hastings Old Town 27/2/18 by Andy Hemsley SUS-180227-104009001

There are clear skies and light winds on Monday evening, allowing temperatures to fall rapidly below freezing. The Minimum temperature will be -4 °C.

Tuesday will see a cold and frosty start locally, with hazy sunshine for most. Some showers developing across most areas during the afternoon, but a chance of more persistent rain in the evening. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

