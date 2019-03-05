Support With Confidence home care scheme welcomes its 200th member

A scheme that aims to give peace of mind to those needing care and support in their own home has welcomed its 200th member.

East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) Support With Confidence (SWC) scheme checks personal assistants and care and support providers, approving them for quality, safety and training to ensure they provide a professional and trustworthy service.

Personal assistant Anita Brett-Everest has become the 200th accredited member covering Hastings, Battle and Rye. She said: “I would one hundred percent recommend that people join the SWC scheme. Having the kudos of being approved gives people confidence that there is someone they can go to if there was ever a problem.

“Its such a professional set up and there are so many benefits to being a member, with all the free training, free DBS checks and support and guidance from the county council.”

Cllr Carl Maynard, ESCC’S lead member for adult social care, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the 200th member to the SWC scheme.

“Putting your trust in someone to come into your home and provide care and support can be extremely daunting, but this scheme gives residents a huge choice of highly trained and trustworthy professionals.

“The more people we can recruit, the more confidence we can give those in need of additional support to stay in their own homes and live independently.”

For more information on joining the SWC scheme or to find a provider, visit: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/supportwithconfidence