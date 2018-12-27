Surviving Christmas: Hastings charity opens its doors to homeless and vulnerable people

Dozens of homeless, lonely and vulnerable people got to enjoy a warm and festive Christmas Day thanks to a team of volunteers.

Surviving Christmas welcomed guests young and old to The Salvation Army hall in St Andrew’s Square on December 25 and 26, to ensure they wouldn’t be spending Christmas Day on their own.

Volunteers at Surviving Christmas

Those who attended could enjoy a shower or a haircut, snacks and drinks as well as a hot Christmas dinner, and they were also able to choose some new items of clothing.

Volunteers sat and spoke with guests, sometimes playing cards or watching a film, and everyone was encouraged to join in and sing carols when a choir performed on the day.

Surviving Christmas has been helping spread festive cheer in Hastings and Rother for more than 30 years. For details about the charity, visit www.survivingchristmas.co.uk. You can also email them on admin@survivingchristmas.co.uk or visit their social media pages.

