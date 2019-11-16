Sussex beach cordoned off after suspect item is found — Here's everything we know so far

A beach in West Sussex was cordoned off this afternoon (Saturday) after a suspect object was found washed up — Here's what we know so far.

Sussex Police cordoned off Worthing beach between New Parade East and The Crab Shack, late this morning. Shortly before 1pm, a spokesman confirmed it was soon to be joined by a bomb disposal team.

Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team at Worthing beach

Splashpoint Leisure Centre closed one of its pools due to the incident because of the 'risk of the glass windows facing the seafront', according to a visitor. On Twitter, Stephanie Kalber wrote: "We were evacuated from Splashpoint. Police asked them to close the kids pool due to the risk of the glass windows facing the seafront."

Providing an update on the incident at 2pm, the police spokesman said the object, which remained unidentified but was not believed to be a bomb, was removed from the beach by the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

He added: "We don't know what it is, at this stage, but we don't think it is a bomb. It has been taken away by EOD."

In the latest update, Shoreham Coastguard, on social media, said the item was made safe.

Police cordoned off the scene before calling the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team

Its Twitter post read: "Team paged to report of possible ordnance on #Worthing beach. Team assisted @sussex_police in putting place a cordon and waited the arrival of the EOD team. Item confirmed safe."

