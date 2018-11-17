Sussex charity’s CEO receives CBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace awards ceremony

A Sussex charity’s chief executive, recognised for his services to improving mental health in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, has been presented with a CBE by His Royal Highness Prince William of Wales.

Chief Executive of Demelza Hospice Care for Children, Ryan Campbell proudly received a CBE from HRH Prince William at an awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

Ryan Campbell is presented with a CBE by His Royal Highness Prince William of Wales SUS-181113-140939001

Ryan received the CBE for his with mental health charity Mind, where he is the outgoing Chairman of Trustees. He was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year for services to improving mental health provision in England and Wales. Following the presentation Ryan said: “I’m very proud to have received this. Not so much proud of me, but of the wave of awareness which has picked up throughout society and the progress which has been made in how mental health and people like myself with mental health problems are viewed, a wave of which this particular royal gentleman is a part.”

In his role at Mind Ryan has overseen the charity’s governance at a time of unprecedented development in the challenging of stigma around mental health problems and increased public and political attention on the nation’s mental health.

Ryan been Chief Executive of Demelza Hospice Care for Children since 2015 and has been pivotal in driving forward the charity’s five year strategy, with the aim of doubling the number of children with terminal conditions it cares for by 2021. Visit: www.demelza.org.uk, www.facebook.com/demelzahospice or @demelzahospice on Twitter.