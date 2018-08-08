Sussex Coast College Hastings chooses St Michael’s Hospice as its charity of the year

Sussex Coast College Hastings has chosen St Michael’s Hospice as its new charity partner for the academic year 2018/19.

The college will be providing them with support with fundraising activities and donations.

As well as getting involved with activities organised by the hospice, the college will be working toward its own target to raise £10,000 for the charity.

Jim Sharpe will be leading a 16-strong crew to take part in the Dragon Boat Race at Bewl Water on September 8. The college also has a number of other activities lined up including abseiling off the side of the Station Plaza campus in April, entering a team into the Hastings Half Marathon, numerous quizzes, and a Summer Ball in June.

Jim Sharpe said: “We’re delighted to be supporting St Michael’s Hospice over the next 12 months. The Hospice provides crucial care for those facing life-limiting illnesses, as well as support for their families. At the college we have several staff who have a friend, family member, or former colleague who has received this support.

“This is one way we can give back. The Hospice needs to raise over £4.3 million every year to run its services, which is why we’re encouraging colleagues and students to come up with lots of interesting ways of raising money to help us reach our £10,000 target.”

The college has set up a Just Giving page to make it easy for people to donate.

To donate visit at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ sussexcoastcollege andstmichaelshospice.