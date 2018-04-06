Sussex’s BBC MasterChef contestant one step closer to the final

Can Kenny Tutt get to the final? The Sussex bank manager is certainly looking like a strong contender if his performance on last night’s show is anything to go by.

Kenny wowed judges with his beef consommé in the last test, with John and Gregg proclaiming it the star dish. And the guests at the VIP lunch to commemorate 100 years of women’s right to vote were wowed by his lemon dessert and buttered toast icecream.

Kenny, who lives in Worthing, faces another semi-final round tonight as he goes up against the five other contestants as they cook-off to win a coveted place in the prestigious MasterChef finals.

Tonight they need to cook an outstanding dish to win-over three of the country’s most-feared restaurant critics – Tracey MacLeod, Tom Parker Bowles and Fay Maschler.

To read more about Kenny and what he says about semi-finals week, click here.

MasterChef is on tonight (Friday, April 6) at 9pm on BBC One.

Finals week starts on Monday, April 9, at 9pm.