Sussex’s MasterChef finalist: “It does not feel real until you see it on TV”

Sussex dad-of-two Kenny Tutt can now say he is a MasterChef finalist and tonight we will know if he makes it into the last four.

However, it was a little touch-and-go as to whether he would make it to final week as his steak and parsnip fine dining dish did not wow the guest judges as much as Kenny had hoped it would.

“It was not my finest moment,” Kenny admits when discussing the last challenge where he had to cook for Tracey MacLeod, Tom Parker Bowles and Fay Maschler.

“It was terrifying – they are the closest to cookery royalty and Tom Parker Bowles is pretty high up there in terms of social society.”

So the question on the judges lips – and possibly the nation’s – was where were the chips to go with his steak?!

“I apologise to the nation for not including chips,” he says. “You lose your mind a little bit. I did not even have a chance to practise it, that was the first time I actually cooked it.”

Kenny admits he would normally have a ‘big plate of chips’ with his steak, but was worried the judges would say it was not good enough for the ‘fine dining’ brief.

He adds: “I think everything was cooked really well, but there was not a lot of it.

“You can’t win. The feedback previously was not to throw too much onto the plate so I paired it back.....”

So what does Kenny make of being in the final five?

“You just pinch yourself. It does not feel real until you see it on TV. I could not wait to tell my wife and mum and see what their reaction was like.

“You start believing in yourself more and more.”

The next episode of MasterChef is on tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

Here is what people on social media think of Kenny

Who is Kenny Tutt? Find out more about the Worthing bank manager here