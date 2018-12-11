Sussex schoolboy’s poem goes viral after he was bullied for being ginger

A poem about being bullied because he has ginger hair which was written by a 12-year-old boy from Sussex has gone viral.
Twelve-year-old Alfie Coleiro, from Eastbourne, was told by bullies to kill himself because in their eyes “being ginger haired was worse than cancer”.
The poem he wrote back to the bullies, who sent him messages anonymously, was shared online by his parents Nyree and Jay Coleiro and has appeared across social media.
His mother Nyree told the Herald the poem had been shared hundreds of times.
Alfie, a Year 8 pupil, has been inundated with messages of support and is now training wit MSK Martial Arts School in Eastbourne.
This is his poem:
Bullying ain’t nice
It ain’t cool
Just because I am ginger
You’re so so cruel
Are you really like this?
Have you not got anything better to do?
Or are you gonna treat me like gum on the bottom of your shoe
You’re an idiot you have made me cry
But that’s not the case
Not even my home is my safe place
I see the messages and feel like crap
Its like I’m stuck in some sort of trap
So I’m not ok
But I will say I’m fine
I make people happy and people fake their smiles
I might be faking mine
I’ve got love and support
That’s all I need
Just please own up
Please please please
Don’t be like this
Don’t be mean
Can’t say it to my face
So you sit behind a screen
But I’m gonna carry on with life
Do what I wanna do
Don’t interrupt me anymore I’m done with you
So I’m not gonna sit there, cry and freak out
But without a doubt
I’m not gonna blend in
WHEN I WAS BORN TO STAND OUT