Sussex skipper: We can take pride in Edgbaston display

Skipper Ben Brown spoke of his pride after Sussex began the season by putting Warwickshire under pressure at Edgbaston before having to settle for a draw.

Jason Gillespie's team were left to rue poor weather which took more than a day out of the game after finishing with a first-innings lead then taking three wickets in Warwickshire's second innings.

Sussex took 12 points from the draw and sit third in the early table ahead of Friday's trip to face Leicestershire.

Sussex captain Brown said: "Overall I am really proud of our performance. There are areas where we can improve and we have spoken about that in the dressing-room, but to start off the season against a very good side like Warwickshire and not just go toe-to-toe but turn the game in our favour and end up pushing for an unlikely win is something we can take a huge amount from.

"David Wiese's innings was superb. I was just about ready to tell the lads how hard it was to score out there and how turgid I was finding it and he just came out and timed the ball from the off.

"He batted with so much power and picked his shots really well and I think to score his first 100 in the championship in England will be a huge moment for him. Conditions over here are very different and that will be a monkey off his back."

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel said: "It was a good game for us with lots of positives. Ian Bell and Tim Ambrose batted really well and Olly Stone bowled superbly for his eight wickets, supported by some great catching behind the wicket.

"The other bowlers got some much-needed overs in their legs. It's fair to say that, as a group, the guys are rusty because of all the wet weather around in pre-season but there were some really good signs here. Hose and Sibley saw it out well for us at the end and it was great for them to face 60-90 balls each and get some crease-time in a game situation."

