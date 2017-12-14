Sussex teen makes FIFA advert cameo alongside Ronaldo

A member of a Sussex under-14 side has been selected to showcase his stylish football tricks on a Christmas advert for the popular video game FIFA 18, writes Henry Flynn.

The opportunity came after game developer EA Sports recognised his ability after seeing Eastbourne Borough’s Frankie Hickman’s talent on Instagram, and nominated the youngster over a host of other promising candidates.

The appearance means Frankie adds his name to the plethora of superstars who have featured on FIFA advertisements, including Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo – Frankie’s hero.

The endorsement – which has appeared on television and social media - has been a surreal experience for his proud family.

His mother Michelle said, “We didn’t think much of it as we were sure they had thousands of other entries to go through.

“But it has been shown several times during Champions League coverage and we saw it again when watching a Chelsea match.”

FIFA’s releases continue to grow in popularity and realism each year, giving buyers the chance to play thrilling football from their fingertips.

The popular football game has existed since the early 1990s.

“It doesn’t seem real. Blink and you’ll miss him, but we know it’s him!

“He’s still shocked. He can’t believe he is in a video alongside Ronaldo.”

Michelle believes the experience won’t distract Frankie from his football with Eastbourne Borough, where he has scored an impressive 20 goals in 10 games this season.

She added, “I’m not sure his friends and teammates even know about it.

“He’s very humble, and just loves playing and doing football skills. We are very proud of our son.”