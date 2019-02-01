Sussex train services to be 'slightly reduced' after overnight snow

Trains across Sussex are running on a reduced service due to poor weather.

In a statement, rail provider Southern Rail said it was running a 'slightly reduced service' on the south coast.

Southern Rail

Despite the reduced service, there are currently no major suspensions in Sussex, said a Southern Rail spokesman.

A tweet from Southern Rail this morning said there are no services to or from Portsmouth Harbour today due to a points failure.

Many areas across East and West Sussex have been hit by heavy snow overnight, after an 'amber' warning from the Met Office yesterday.