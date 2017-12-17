SUSSEX TRAVEL: Sunday, December 17

If you are taking a trip today, here is everything you need to know.

ROAD:

Lane one of four is closed on the M25 clockwise between junctions J5 and J6 due to a broken down vehicle. The event is expected to clear between 9.30am and 9.45am today (December 17). Normal traffic conditions are expected soon.

Congestion on the M25 clockwise exit slip at junction J21A. Normal traffic conditions are expected shortly. There are currently delays of ten minutes against expected traffic.

From 10pm lanes one and two will be closed on the M25 anticlockwise between junctions J1A and J31 due to emergency roadworks. From 10pm until 5am tomorrow, two of four lanes closed.

RAIL:

Engineering work is taking place between Horsham and Arundel, closing all lines. Buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham Littlehampton and also between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

Trains between London Victoria and Bognor Regis and also between Horsham and Southampton Central are affected.

A reduced Southern service to and from London Victoria today. Engineering work is taking place in the Battersea Park area, closing some lines.

A reduced service will operate between London Victoria and Brighton and also between London Victoria and Epsom.

Amended service in the Lewes area. Engineering work is taking place between Haywards Heath and Polegate and between Lewes and Polegate/Seaford, closing the lines.

London Victoria to Eastbourne/Ore services will be diverted via Brighton and terminate at Lewes, calling additionally at Preston Park and Brighton.

Brighton to Ashford International services will run between Hastings and Ashford International. Brighton to Ore services will run between Polegate and Ore.

Brighton to Seaford services will run between Brighton and Lewes. Additional services will run between Polegate and Hastings/Ore.

Replacement buses will run between:

Haywards Heath and Lewes

Lewes and Polegate

Lewes and Seaford

A reduced Gatwick express service today. Network Rail are carrying out engineering work between London Victoria and East Croydon, closing some lines.

Check before you travel. Click here to plan your journey.