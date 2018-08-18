Sussex weekend weather

It is set to be a cloudy start to the weekend across Sussex.

According to the Met Office today (Saturday August 18) is set to be dry with plenty of cloud but with the occasional sunny spell.

Despite the cloud it set to be a warm with the sunny patches bringing a humid feel and temperatures as high as 25°C. There is also set to be light winds, particular on the coast.

The cloud is set to continue into Sunday, the Met Office says.

Intermittent rain will be spreading southeastwards throughout tomorrow but there will be some sunny intervals with maximum temperatures around 22°C.