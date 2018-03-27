Take part in Rotary annual walk through Rye countryside

Rye and Winchelsea Rotary Club invite walkers to register for their 20th Annual Sponsored Walk on Sunday May 20 starting from The Rye Club, Market Road.

Registration takes place between 9 and 10am. There are walk routes of five and ten miles. The popular annual event has raised in excess of £100,000 for charities over the years.

Walkers leave Rye by Cinque Port Street and Ferry Road. The shorter walk returns under Cadborough Cliff, while the longer walk heads north to Peasmarsh Church, where there will be refreshments and a chance to rest before returning to Rye via the 1066 Country Walk.

People can then collect their completion certificate back at the Rye Club.

Pay your sponsorship on the day. Entry forms can also be collected from Phillips & Stubbs, Cinque Ports Street, or register by email to ryerotary@hotmail.co.uk.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your (paper title) by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your (paper title) simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)