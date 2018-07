Police in Hastings are still trying to locate a missing Carlisle teenager who they believe is living in the town.

Joseph Charlotte, aged 16, has been missing since 21 February this year.

He is described as being white, 5ft 4ins, of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

He is known to have friends and family connections to Hastings.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or who may have information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial 322 of 28/06.