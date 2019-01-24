Temperatures on the rise after frosty start in Hastings and Rother

Despite a cold start with widespread frost it will not feel as cold today as earlier in the week say forecasters.

People will still need to wrap up warm but temperatures will be climbing above the freezing mark to four or five degrees as the day goes on.

Clive Vale Sunrise SUS-190124-074925001

It will actually feel like one or two degrees in reality says the Met Office, but yesterday Wednesday, it felt as low as minus two degrees.

It is expected be a sunny morning, clouding over this afternoon, but should remain mainly dry.

Friday will see a cloudy and misty start with some patchy rain and drizzle, but it should become mostly dry in the afternoon, perhaps with a few brighter spells. Milder than of late. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

This picture of the sunrise over Clive Vale, Hastings, this morning was taken by local resident Mark Bailey.

