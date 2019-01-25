Temperatures set to plummet again in Hastings and Rother next week after a warmer and wet weekend

There is a possibility of wintry showers at the start of next week warns the Met Office.

Temperatures this weekend will be around nine degrees, with some rain expected at times on Saturday and Sunday.

Snow pics in Hastings Old Town 27/2/18 by Andy Hemsley SUS-180227-104145001

Forecasters said: “Monday and Tuesday could be a mix of sunshine and wintry showers. It will be cold with frost and icy patches possible.

Temperatures will feel as low as minus two degrees by Tuesday morning.

See also: Woman made threats to kill and set fire to home

See also: Office manager defrauded St Leonards firm