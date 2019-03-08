Tenth Hastings Fat Tuesday was the best ever say festival-goers

People have taken to social media to proclaim this year’s Fat Tuesday Festival the best one yet.

The five day event, which was the brainchild of Albion pub landlord Bob Tipler, celebrated its tenth anniversary in style.

Fat Tuesday 2019 - Dr Savage at the Lord Nelson SUS-190703-111237001

Even Sunday’s wind and rain, which caused the Umbrella Parade to be re-located, could not dampen the spirits of those taking part.

The Old Town was buzzing on Tuesday as people packed into pubs to watch live music on the Fat Tuesday Tour.

Here is a gallery of pictures from the event taken by Frank Copper.

