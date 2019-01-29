Tesco shoppers in Hastings and Rother help pay for new summerhouse at St Michael’s Hospice

Patients at St Michael’s Hospice are able to enjoy a summerhouse thanks to the generosity of local shoppers.

Last year St Michael’s Hospice was awarded £3,828 by the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The Hospice won this incredible amount of money through the support of local Tesco shoppers who used their blue token to vote for their proposed summerhouse project.

St Michael’s Hospice Trust and Corporate Fundraiser, Darran Penfold, said: “The project is now up and running and we are delighted to have a brand new summer house, along with gardening tools and binoculars.

“This facility helps our in-patients and Wellbeing Programme patients enjoy the stunning gardens and views our grounds offer.

“So far, we have offered activities such as bird watching, reading and the opportunity to share memories and life stories. “We look forward to hosting a wider range of activities as the warmer months approach. We’d like to thank Tesco and everyone who voted for us.”

The Tesco Bags of Help scheme works in conjunction with Groundworks where the money raised from plastic carrier bag sales is being used to fund thousands of local projects in communities right across the UK.

Grants up to £4000 are available to support community projects.

St Michael’s Hospice provides high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother, and working collaboratively with others to improve end of life care for all.

