That’s a lot of kisses! Sales of mistletoe raise funds for Rye Harbour RNLI

A generous donation of £526.03 was handed over to Rye Harbour RNLI’s local operations manager (LOM) Tony Edwards, by Ron Baker.

Ron has been selling mistletoe for more than 10 years in the pubs local to him and has raised many thousands of pounds for Rye Harbour’s lifeboat station in doing so.

Mistletoe at Penshurst Place. Photo by Paul Barsby

The mistletoe is donated by Penshurst Place Estate and the RNLI is really grateful to Penshurst Place and Ron for taking the time to sell it.

Palace Estates general manager Ben Thomas said: “It is our pleasure to donate Penshurt Place Estate mistletoe to the RNLI and we hope the sale of this magnificent festive plant has helped the RNLI collect some much-needed funds to aid their excellent charitable work and all of the many people they help.”

Tony Edwards remarked: “That’s a lot of kisses!”

Read more:

Rye Harbour RNLI recruits show what it takes to become part of the crew

Rye Harbour RNLI crews save 26-foot vessel from sinking