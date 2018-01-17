The Battle YouTube sensation with half a million subscribers

When 21-year-old Elliot Crawford, from Battle, set up his YouTube account in May 2016 he never imagined he would one day secure half a million subscribers or find himself getting recognised by viewers in the street.

But in a little more than 18 months, Elliot has become a YouTube sensation interviewing the likes of Olly Murs and Dwayne Johnson (the Rock), as well as appearing alongside footballing greats including Steven Gerrard and Peter Schmeichel in the Wembley Cup at Wembley Stadium, in 2016.