The EU has helped keep the peace in Europe

From: Michael Hodge, Battle Hill, Battle

As we have seen from the correspondence page of your newspaper, the arguments for and against UK membership of the European Union are manifold.

One stands out yet is rarely mentioned. Just 75 years ago many of the 28 countries that now make up the EU were either fighting Britain and its allies or being liberated by them. France had been invaded from the East three times in one hundred years. Our continent was in ruins.

The European Coal and Steel Community, the EU’s origin, was created in 1952 to integrate Franco-German industry to a point where there was no way the two countries would want to go to war again.

The continent has been at peace ever since (the special case of Yugoslavia aside). But, after Brexit, the UK’s ability to influence the future development of Europe, so crucial to our destiny, will be much diminished. Leadership will be in the hands principally of Germany and France.

Is this what we want?