The eyes have it for Comic Relief in Hastings and Bexhill: Specsavers’ £2 frames

Specsavers opticians are supporting Comic Relief and stores in Hastings and Bexhill are selling funny frames which are set to raise a smile.

This is the third Red Nose Day (Friday, March 15) that Specsavers has supported the charity by launching the frames in store, with this year’s red glasses jester theme in keeping with the charity’s comic ethos.

Specsavers regional chair Badrinath Mohandas says to date, they have raised £848,000 for the charity and pledged to raise £250,000 this year in their quest to break the £1million mark.

“This will be done through the sale of the Comic Relief frames which cost £2,” he said.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the charity, They will be available to buy in stores and on the Comic Relief website.

“Our glasses are fantastic and we hope everyone gets into the fundraising spirit by picking up a pair to help us smash our £1 million fundraising mark. We are proud to support Comic Relief and the good causes they fund.”

In recent years, Comic Relief has supported a number of projects in Sussex. These include local charities that support homeless and transgender young people, and projects supporting victims of domestic abuse.

Catherine Cottrell, fundraising and partnerships executive director at Comic Relief, said: ‘We’re pleased Specsavers is continuing to support us. It’s great to see people having fun wearing Comic Relief specs to help us raise much needed funds on Red Nose Day.”

Frames are available now. To recycle the frames after Red Nose Day, return them to the store and they will be sent onto a specialist recycling company.

Visit www.specsavers.co.uk or www.comicrelief.com