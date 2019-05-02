From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

Have Project Fear scriptwriters been moonlighting over Easter as BBC eco-warriors? “25oC – Warmest Easter on record”! That claim has more holes than an Aero Easter egg!

A standard maxim in statistical analysis is ‘ceteris paribus’ – all other things being equal (compare like with like). Easter is the first Sunday following the first full moon on or after 21st March, so comes between 22nd March and 25th April. Unsurprisingly, it gets warmer towards the end of April – typically a 10oC variation over the four ‘Easter’ weeks – so last week’s ‘Easter record’ of 25oC is not unusual.

While the Central England data since 1659 is in the public domain, scientific temperature records only began with Fahrenheit’s new scale circa 1720. However, in 1910 the Met Office adopted a new Standardised series and now disregards all earlier data. So, when the BBC and eco-politicians utter their “since records began” twaddle, always add “...since 1910” and then check the facts for yourself. The inconvenient truth is out there!